A lot of the time when my good son was printing up a T-shirt in our basement "factory," he'd print a men's large instead of a women's, or a white tee instead of a black, or a small white women's Enemy instead of a medium men's kitten with a whip.

He was high a lot of the time, is what I am saying.

So anything he printed by accident this year is now ON SALE for just the PRICE WE WOULD PAY TO SHIP IT TO YOU IN THE US.

We've got

LEFTOVER WOMEN'S TEES, TANKS, AND LONGSLEEVE SHIRTS.

LEFTOVER MEN'S TEES AND LONGSLEEVE SHIRTS.

ALL THE KAMALA HARRIS SUPERHERO SHIRTS IN THE WORLD BECAUSE WE WERE NOT PRINTING THESE TO ORDER, WE ORDERED ONE THOUSAND MILLION BILLION OF THEM.

SO OLD HILLZ CLINTON 2016 REMAINDERS!

SOME COFFEE CUPS AND SHOT GLASSES.

ALSO CHUCK TODD, WHO SHOULD SHUT THE FUCK UP.

Hats, kitten with a whip totes , stickers , games , babby onesies , anything we don't have to print up and can keep sending to you from my dining room after we shut down the factory, you can still keep ordering those until they are gone.

What time is it? It is time for lunch OPEN THREAD, which will last until NOON EASTERN TOMORROW because that thing we do every New Year's where we start the posts at noon and they should have been written beforehand so we can have the day actually off, but they weren't and we don't.

GIT SHOPPIN.

