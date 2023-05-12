Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Regret's avatar
Regret
Aug 16, 2023

If you want to escape read Robinson's Mars trilogy.

Reply
Share
Regret's avatar
Regret
Aug 16, 2023

The wet bulb scene set in India is particularly gripping.

Reply
Share
161 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture