Wonkette

Wonkette

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Switters
May 29, 2024

Todays headline from the BEEB, Delhi unbearable, Temps at 52 C. I dont have anxiety problems, but now I think I know what it feels like, just sitting here with my heart racing. Sorry for the zombie resurrection but my mind went straight to this book when I read the news this morning.

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WeaverSix
Aug 16, 2023

YES!! Just reading your post gave me shivers. I had nightmares about that for ages.

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