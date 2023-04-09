Law-talker Jamie Lynn Crofts joins us today for a holiday spectacular where we discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Chicago mayoral races. We also break down how much Clarence Thomas sucks.

PREVIOUSLY:

Janet Protasiewicz Wins Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Tilts Balance To 'Good'



Brandon Johnson Wins Chicago Mayor’s Race! Guess All Those Cops Will Quit Now. No Backsies.

Republicans Once Again Discovering That People Like Abortions



