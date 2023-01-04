Happy Birthday or something like it to Yr Wonkette, which first burst upon Al Gore's Internet in January 2004. We're pretty sure it was about right now. If not today, a day or two on either side. It's not like the site is actually going to be allowed to register to vote, get a passport, or sign up for a free breakfast at Denny's anyway.

In the early years, the site was all about buttsex and who in Washington DC was doing a lot of that. It was the DC Gossip, and it was some hot shit, we hear. It was published by Gawker Media and had the good sense to split from Gawker before the latter was sued out of existence by Peter Thiel. We still get the occasional confused troll who tries to complain about our ties to Gawker, which we stopped having any of in 2008, right around the time I started reading the site, as it happens. Golly, that Obama fellow was a handsome candidate, wasn't he? And then the PUMAs showed up, claiming they loved Hillary but rapidly morphing into the Tea Party, so we have reason to doubt their veracity.

Yr Editrix bought this site in 2012 and then Andrew Breitbart died, as if people couldn't see that God had a plan all along. That was quite a year, what with Mitt Romney trying to be a populist who embraced Donald Trump, and some idiot in Idaho getting a job freelancing here and filling the site with My Little Pony illustrations for months before actually watching the cartoon and turning all weird for a few years (until 2023 and beyond). Pop culture is a drug.

Rebecca took the site ad-free and donations-only in 2017 and we stopped hearing what Electric Companies hate, or why doctors don't want you to know certain secrets. We do not miss the ads for the Squatty Potty and neither do you.

Oh yeah, and also in 2017 a very smart online enterprise declared Wonkette was naught but "Bush-era liberalism frozen in amber, motionless and immortal, forced to passively observe a changing world until the end of time. Why does it still exist? Hard to say. But as long as it is here, we must celebrate its inanity." The article complained that Wonkette

isn't an indictment of centrists, the Democratic Party, or neoliberalism. It doesn't prove a point about anything, and it isn't an example of any trend or political tendency, which makes it all the more baffling ... Wonkette simply exists, and it might outlast us all.

We are, of course, still publishing, while the site that correctly predicted we would never go away went out of business in April 2020, so Ha Ha Herman, Charlie Brown.

Like a lot of 19-year-olds, Yr Wonkette has lots of opinions it isn't shy about sharing, still thinks fart jokes are funny, because they ARE, and has excellent taste in the music that all the writers here were listening to when they were 19.

Happy birthday to us, the last blog!

