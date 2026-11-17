ZiggyWiggy made us a new design!

Allo allo, this is a housekeeping post to let you know the things you need to … know, because were you aware not everyone even reads the morning tabs? What the fuck is up with that? HOW CAN YOU START YOUR DAY IF YOU DON’T EAT YOUR MEAT READ YOUR TABS?

Did you forget to send us money for nothing? (Chicks = free.)

Money for nothing

First up! Your etsys, which is shorthand for any platform where you sell your handmade and artisanal songs and books and pot holders and jewelry and vintages! Only seven people have sent me their etsys, which means either you haven’t seen the call or you are waiting until like THANKSGIVING MORNING to send them to me, for me to put in a post for that Friday. Please do not do that! That is awful! YOU SEND NOW! Email rebecca at wonkette dot com!

Second up, OUR etsys, by which I mean our handmade and artisanal wonkmerch! We have three new designs: Wonkette Chat Noir by your friend Martini Glambassador, AOC Our Lady of 2028 by Wonker Genevieve, and the new Wonkette Kitten PRIDE by ZiggyWiggy! You can find them on stickers, cups and shot glasses (with a honkin discount for buying multiple items), totes, men’s T-shirts, women’s tees and tanks, etc. (The PRIDE stickers are not in hand yet, you’ll have to wait a second for those.) Plus don’t forget your IMPEACH hats and baby onesies and aprons! (You want a different design on your aprons? All you gotta do is email rebecca at wonkette dot com!)

And finally! Announcing if you haven’t already seen it that we will be in San Francisco to fete you, MONDAY, NOV. 30, at the Hyatt Embarcadero! Take the escalator UP to the lobby and then find us in the little area behind the restaurant bar! Drinks and snacks are on us 4:30-7 p.m. when we’ve got a hard out to make our plane home, but the other Wonkers will doubtless be waiting around to bullshit with you! We made these plans before Commie Mom got too sick, so this will be our last traveling for a while. Who should be there? YOU SHOULD!