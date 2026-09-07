Norma Rae is based on the real life of textile worker and union activist Crystal Lee Sutton and the novel Crystal Lee, a Woman of Inheritance by New York Times writer Henry P. Leifermann.

Norma Rae Webster and her family work in a cotton mill that also employs most of her town in North Carolina. There are terrible and dangerous working conditions but they don’t have many options if they want a roof over their heads and the ability to feed their families. Even with the jobs it is still a struggle to do those things as the wages are pathetic.

Norma’s attention has shifted to a stranger in town even as she worries about her parents’ health and her children’s futures. Reuben Warshowsky has knocked at her father’s door. He is an organizer from the Textile Workers Union of America and he is not receiving a very warm welcome in town, including from Norma’s father. But he has caught Norma’s interest.

She has already been speaking up for her co-workers and the boss thinks she’s a loudmouth. To keep her under control they promote her to being a spot checker which means being a “fink” as far as the other employees are concerned. She decides to quit but they won’t let her, instead demoting her and sticking her with a shitty job.

But after hearing Reuben speak she is inspired to join the union. When she signs her union card, Reuben says, “Norma Rae Webster, how come everyone down here has three names?” When she starts talking to the other workers about the union it draws the ire of management who do not want their workers unionizing. Because then they might have to start treating them fairly.

The bosses will try anything, even spreading gross lies about Norma, to the point the national union questions if Reuben should be associating with her because it could make them look bad. It doesn’t work so they use another tactic, using Black versus white to shatter the unity of the workers. With a notice posted to inflame the tensions, Norma needs to write it all down so the union can take legal action.

Management has had enough of Norma, fires her and has her arrested.

That is when Norma steps up on the counter and holds up a handwritten sign with one word,

An iconic movie moment.

Norma’s fierce determination inspires her coworkers to stand up for themselves and each other and they shut down their machines. When the vote is held to unionize will her courage be enough for the cotton mill’s workers to realize that their strength is in their unity and only they will fight for themselves?

Norma Rae stars Sally Field, Beau Bridges, Ron Leibman, Barbara Baxley, Pat Hingle, Gail Strickland, Morgan Paull, and Robert Broyles. Directed by Martin Ritt.

Norma Rae is available for free on Vimeo and OKRU.

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The animated short is My Friend Red by Ying Lei Zhang.

Our next Movie Night selection is The Hunger. Free with ads on Tubi; $3.99 in the usual places.

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