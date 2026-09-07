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ziggywiggy
3h

BONUS TRIVIA:

In Burt-sounds-like-a-bit-of-an-insecure-controlling-dick trivia:

Sally Field did the film against Burt Reynolds' advice, and it eventually ended the relationship. “It was the beginning of me pulling away when he didn’t want me to do ‘Norma Rae,’ called her a whore, and it was because she had some sexual past. He threw the script at me,” Field told People magazine. “He wanted to control me, and because I was standing up, he said, ‘Boy, you’re letting this get the better of you.’ And I said, ‘This is the better of me.’ And I went and I met with [director] Marty Ritt. I did the film. But it was the beginning of me finding my legs.”

Field went on to say that not only did he discourage her from attending the premiere of “Norma Rae” at the Cannes Film Festival, but he even refused to attend the Oscars. The two split up for good in 1982. “Being Norma at that time was exactly what I needed, because to learn how to stand in her shoes, I think I said this [in her 2018 memoir In Pieces], I could feel my own legs,” Field told People magazine. “I could feel my body getting stronger. Because I was having to portray how she grew up, I started to grow up, and I eventually just wouldn’t be manipulated and humiliated like that. And ultimately I left.”

https://variety.com/2026/film/news/sally-field-burt-reynolds-threw-script-1236741278/

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3hEdited

BONUS TRIVIA:

Marsha Mason, Jane Fonda, Faye Dunaway, and Jill Clayburgh all passed on the title role. Raquel Welch was also considered for the role. As it turned out, Mason, Fonda and Clayburgh were all nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, which Sally Field won for this film.

Norma Rae (1979) premiered at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival where it competed for the Palme d'Or, while Sally Field won the Best Actress Prize. The film received four nominations at the 52nd Academy Awards including Best Picture and won two: Best Actress (for Field) and Best Original Song for its theme song "It Goes Like It Goes."

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