I think many of us who have had or currently have pets in our lives can ,feel that these creatures have saved our lives. As much as we give them homes and cater to their every want, they give us love and companionship. They give us someone to care for, someone whose needs we put before our own. That is how they save us.

A Street Cat Named Bob was based on the novel written by James Bowen about his life battling a heroin addiction with the help of an orange tabby. James was living on the street and running out of last chances. His case worker helped get him a place to stay while the cat distribution network gave him a friend.

The friend was a kitty who needed help and James could not turn away from an injured Bob. So the two, one feline and one human, became a family. Bob accompanies James as he plays guitar and busks; with Bob’s irresistible charm the money starts flowing in and James’ life is forever changed.

And so is Bob’s. James and Bob are no longer homeless but that doesn’t mean life is going to be lived on easy street. But surviving tough times are not as hard when you are not alone.

James says, “In the past I screwed up every opportunity I’ve been given. This time it’s different.”

Sometimes just admitting that you’ve screwed up is the most difficult thing to do, if we’re lucky we figure it out before we reach our ninth life.

So what number life you on? Apparently I’m on my ninth.

Real life James and Bob, photo from Screen Daily .

There were several cats (Oscar, Booker, Jafffa, Leo, Ricki and Trayce) used for filming, but most of the movie stars Bob himself.

In 2020 a sequel was released for Christmas, A Gift From Bob.

Bob died at the age of 14 in 2020. He was honored with a bronze sculpture in Islington Green, London in 2021.

Sculpture created by artist Tanya Russell. Photo from the BBC .

A Street Cat Named Bob stars Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, James Bowen, Joanne Froggatt, Ruth Gedmintas, Anthony Head, and Lorraine Ashbourne. Directed by Roger Spottiswoode.

A Street Cat Named Bob is available for free with ads on YouTube; without ads here; free with ads on Tubi and Fandango at Home. $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is The Legend Of Pipi by Julia Schoel.

Next week’s Movie Night selection is Lake Placid, available for free with ads on Tubi and Fandango at Home; $3.99 in the usual places.

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