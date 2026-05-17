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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Saved by cats.

Way back in 2008 after a battle with a nasty landlord I got evicted.

One of the most horrible experiences you can go through.

If I didn't have my cats to take care of I would have given up.

But I focused all my energy on making sure they had a safe place and food to eat, even stealing tuna fish to share, there was a time I went hungry but they did not. We bounced around from place to place for 5 months till we landed in The Heights.

And life got better.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

James Bowen and Bob raised funds for the Blue Cross Animal charity.

https://www.bluecross.org.uk/story/street-cat-named-bob

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