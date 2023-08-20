Hi Movie Night fans!
Tonight we are watching Airplane! (1980) starring Leslie Nielson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julie Haggerty, Robert Hayes and Lloyd Bridges. Directed by Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker.
Lovers of quotable movies rejoice, this may be the most quotable WMN so far, although Young Frankenstein and The Princess Bride hold their own.
Johnny, what can you make out of this?
This? Why, I can make a hat or a brooch or a pterodactyl...
Available for free with subscription on Max. Possibly lower priced on Prime. For $3.99 in the usual places.
Got your popcorn? Enjoy!
Movie info can be found here.
Ah, ziggy. I had such a terrible week and need to get to bed early. So, I started the movie early.
I cannot stop laughing. Definitely a movie made for a certain time but the tempo has been used by so many other good comedies.
This movie also started a trend of “sequel comedy that does 90% of the same jokes, stars a different famous actor, and just objectively is not as good”
(See every Austin Powers sequel)