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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Director John McPhail said that Anna and the Apocalypse was influenced by the films West Side Story (1961), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and The Breakfast Club (1985), as well as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode "Once More, with Feeling". McPhail also said that the film includes "nods" to the zombie films Night of the Living Dead (1968), Dawn of the Dead (1978), The Evil Dead (1981), The Happiness of the Katakuris (2001) and Shaun of the Dead (2004). The crop tops and short shorts seen in the film were inspired by the costume design in the slasher film Sleepaway Camp (1983).

That last sentence made some of you really want to watch this!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Something to watch for:

One of the posts seen in the #EvacSelfie bit was from "Ash Campbell" - a mashup of Ash Williams/ Bruce Campbell from the Evil Dead films.

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