Tonight we are watching Attack The Block (2011) starring John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker, directed by Joe Cornish(Shaun of the Dead.)

Aliens picked the wrong block to attack in South London, they didn't realize they were taking on Dr. Who and a former Stormtrooper/possible Jedi.

Available for free with ads on Pluto TV, free with subscription on Hulu and Prime. For $3.99 in the usual places.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

