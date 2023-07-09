Tonight's movie is Bedazzled (1967) starring Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, Eleanor Bron and Raquel Welch. Directed by Stanley Donen. Dudley Moore's character Stanley meets the devil(Peter Cook) and is given seven wishes for his soul. What would be your your first wish? Remember the Rules For Commenting Radicals remain in effect even on movie night.

Available for free w/ads on Plex. $3.99 in all the usual places.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can always be found here.

