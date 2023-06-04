Wonkette Movie Night: Bend It Like Beckham
'Anyone can cook aloo gobi, but who can bend a ball like Beckham?'
Hi Movie Night fans!
Tonight's movie is Bend It Like Beckham (2002) starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley. Directed by Gurinder Chadha. To bend a soccer ball is to kick it so that it curves in the air — here's some of the science behind it.
Available for free on Tubi with ads. With subscription on Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu and Prime.
Got your popcorn? Enjoy!
Movie info can always be found here.
