This is a film about love.

Love of family, passionate love, and the love of food.

Italian brothers Primo and Secondo have a small restaurant on the Jersey Shore called Paradise, it is the 1950’s and they struggle to keep the business open. Primo is an incredible chef but is only brilliant when it comes to making food. Secondo runs the front of house and his charm has been what keeps the place from going under.

Even with serving absolutely amazing Italian food, the American palate doesn’t appreciate the finer food that Primo brings to the table. After serving up a fantastic dish of risotto, the diner who ordered it is underwhelmed and demands a side of spaghetti. This enrages Primo, it offends him as a chef, that people cannot appreciate the true food from his home country. Primo sees only food. While Secondo does all he can to keep the restaurant functioning while protecting his older brother safely in the kitchen, who is oblivious to their real troubles.

Around the corner from Paradise is another Italian restaurant, Pascal’s, a place that does cater to American’s taste buds. Business is booming for Pascal, the owner and someone that Secondo considers a friend. Pascal offers to help the brothers keep their restaurant out of foreclosure by bringing them a huge star, Louis Prima, who will put a big spotlight on Paradise. If people could just taste the food created by the brothers they’d love it.

So the brothers and the women in their lives prepare for one big night. A meal like no other that can save Paradise and allow the brothers’ dream to live on. They invite friends and lovers. In Primo’s case his brother does the asking for the florist that Primo has some affection for. In Secondo’s case, appropriately, 2 lovers, one invited by him and one invited by Pascal. Maybe Pascal doesn’t have the brothers’ best interests in mind, maybe his focus is more on himself.

This will be a meal that is never forgotten by those attending.

As they await the arrival of Louis Prima the drinks flow and with it getting later and later, Secondo announces “Let’s eat!” as people are hungry and feeding people matters to him.

A spectacular array of gastro delights arrives in front of those lucky enough to be at the table. Even if the big star doesn’t arrive the true center of attention is the food. This big night is everything to the brothers, but what that everything is may not be what they expected.

That timpano looked extra delicious, here’s the recipe from Stanley Tucci. He has put out several books on food and cookbooks, find them here in the Wonkette Bookshop.

Tony Shalhoub was on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss his new book, We Thought They'd Never Leave (available in the Wonkette Bookshop), written with his daughter about food of course.

Big Night stars Stanley Tucci, Tony Shalhoub, Minnie Driver, Ian Holm, Isabella Rossellini, Allison Janney, and Marc Anthony. Directed by Stanley Tucci and Campbell Scott.

Big Night is available for free with ads on Pluto TV; free on OKRU; $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is Lego Fried Pork Cutlet Rice Bowl by tomosteen.

Next week we kick off December with The Miracle Of Morgan’s Creek, available for free with ads on Pluto TV; with subscription on Hulu; free on OKRU.

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