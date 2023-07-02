Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight's movie is Big Trouble In Little China starring Kurt Russell, Dennis Dun, Victor Wong, James Hong and Kim Cattrall. Directed by John Carpenter, who described this film as an "action adventure comedy Kung Fu ghost story monster movie," with a budget of 25 million dollars it grossed 11.1 million at the box office. Because there's no math on Movie Night that was not very good. Kurt Russell said: "This is a difficult picture to sell, because it's hard to explain. It's a mixture of the real history of Chinatown in San Francisco blended with Chinese legend and lore. It's bizarre stuff. There are only a handful of non-Asian actors in the cast." It may not have been a blockbuster but it did end up as a cult classic.

Tonight we have a guest trivia master, Alpaca Suitcase as I am visiting a friend and unavailable.

Available for free with ads on Tubi. For $3.99 in all the usual places.



Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

