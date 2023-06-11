Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight we're watching Caddyshack (1980) co-starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield. The directorial debut of Harold Ramis, who also wrote the movie along with Brian Doyle-Murray and Douglas Kenney.

Described by ESPN as "perhaps the funniest sports movie ever made."

Available for free with ads on Tubi, $3.79 on Prime, $3.99 on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV and Redbox.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can always be found here.

