It is 1941 and Germany occupies France. Many people try to flee and take a dangerous trek to escape the occupation, landing in the Vichy-controlled city of Casablanca where they hope to secure the needed documents that will allow them to go to Lisbon and possible freedom. Casablanca is controlled by Captain Louis Renault who uses his power to enrich himself and take advantage of desperate women.

But the place that everyone is drawn to is Rick’s Café Américain. In his white tux Rick is a tough business man and a well-respected member in the wild and desperate community of lost souls who call Casablanca home. He has the weariness of someone who has seen it all till Ilsa Lund shows up. As Rick’s friend and piano player Sam plays “As Time Goes By” he is brought back in time, to Paris and love. She broke his heart leaving him at the train station and now she shows up in his bar. Her arrival with Victor Laszlo will put Rick in the middle of something he’d rather be watching from the outside.

As two Nazi couriers are murdered en route and the travel documents they carried stolen, the round up of the usual suspects (“refugees” and “liberals”) is ordered by the police prefect. The sudden arrival of Ilsa and Victor Lazlo has gotten the attention of Nazi Major Strasser who has been tracking Lazlo, looking to get information from him that could destroy the Resistance. Life tries to continue on as normal, against a backdrop of war, but love and heartache still happen. The strength of true love is shown in what a person gives, not what they take.

Casablanca stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Peter Lorre, Claude Rains, Sydney Greenstreet, Madeline Lebeau, Joy Page, and Dooley Wilson. Directed by Michael Curtiz.

Casablanca is available with subscription on Max and sling TV. $3.99 in the usual places. Free on the Internet Archive.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is Bent Out Of Shape, created by Chloe Merwin.

We start the month of May with The Goonies.

