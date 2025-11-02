Beautiful Irena Dubrovna has caught the eye of marine engineer Oliver Reed while visiting the Central Park Zoo. Irena is sketching a black panther, but after a conversation with the gentleman finds herself interested in him. She asks if he would like to have tea in her home.

In her apartment Oliver is fascinated by a figurine depicting King John of Serbia as a medieval warrior impaling a large wild cat on his cutlass. Irena tells him an ancient legend from her home village, that after enslavement by the Mameluks the Christians used witchcraft to fight back. But after King John finally kicked the Mameluks out he didn’t like that the village was no longer Christian but more feline and killed them all. Except one who escaped.

Irena and Oliver’s relationship grows and Irena reveals to him her dark secret. She believes she is a descendant of that one villager who had escaped the wrath of King John. She tells him sexy times turns her into a beast. But not in a fun way. Passion unleashes the blank panther that she truly is. But he still wants to marry her.

Oliver is the kind of man who thinks he can change her, that she just needs psychiatric help. He believes Dr. Judd can help Irena overcome her fear of intimacy, help her to understand that she won’t become a cat if their marriage is consummated.

But Oliver is a bit of a dog and starts an affair with his assistant Alice after Alice admits to haven fallen in love with him. Meanwhile some sheep have turned up dead and the pawprints leading away from the dead sheep fade into shoe prints.

While swimming in her apartment building’s basement swimming pool Alice is stalked in the darkness by something unknown. Screaming for help brings Irena who arrives to turn on the lights and the something unknown has disappeared. Oliver finally admits his love to Alice and tells Irena that he wants a divorce. (Oliver is a jerk.)

That evening a growling beast corners Alice and Oliver but they escape after smelling Irena’s perfume. They realize they should warn Dr. Judd before Irena arrives to her next appointment. But they’re too late and when Irena is kissed by Dr. Judd she turns into a panther and mauls him to death. Maybe he should have believed her.

Cat People (1942) is available for free on the Internet Archive. On Hulu with subscription, $3.99 in the usual places.

Cat People stars Simone Simon, Mark Robson, Kent Smith, Jack Holt, Tom Conway, and Jane Randolph. Directed by Jacques Tourneur.

