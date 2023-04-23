High Movie Night fans!

Tonight we are watching Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke. Celebrating the 4/20 holiday a few days late cause that's how we roll. Here in NYC, aka the marijuana smoke hellscape we are already in that happy state of mind.

Starring Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, directed by Lou Adler. Up in Smoke is the first in their series of movies and considered by most to be their best.

Available on HBO Max, Hulu and for $3.99 in all the usual places.

Got your munchies? Enjoy!

Movie info can always be found here.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?