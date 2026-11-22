Food porn!

According to Wikipedia it “is a glamourized visual presentation of cooking or eating in advertisements, infomercials, blogs, cooking shows, and other visual media.” It was originally dubbed “gastro-porn” in 1977 by Alexander Cockburn in the New York Review Of Books. (Cockburn is very bad food porn, you always want those cooked rare!)

One reviewer said to bring food when watching this film because you “will get hungry.” BTW it is a Movie Night rule that you will eat all the popcorn before the movie starts. So I suggest planning for a variety of noms to chow down on while watching Chef.

Movies influence our emotions in so many ways, they scare us, they make us laugh and cry, make us horny, angry and thoughtful and sometimes all those things at once.

Think about eating and how it can be driven by more than the need for calories to sustain us. Sometimes food carries us along with the nostalgia of things like Campbell’s tomato soup and a grilled cheese. (White bread and American cheese of course!) I mention tomato soup and a grilled cheese and suddenly you are reminded of a snow day or something similar from a time gone by; no school, sledding and then the best lunch ever. It emotionally hits you.

Photo: ziggywiggy. As I described the food I got hungry and thought, I got cheese, I got bread, I got soup. Why use a stock photo?

There are many films that explore food as a character, as part of the cast. Babette’s Feast and Chocolat immediately come to mind. Next week’s Movie Night, Big Night, is another great example of food being the star. Some of the food can be extraordinary and beyond our means (hence the porn part of food porn). Yet some of it can be something we can get at a local food truck. Like a Cubano sandwich.

(Yes it is a goop video, but it is not goopy.)

I was first introduced to the Cubano sandwich by a butch Cubana named Blanca; she had jet black hair and a wicked smile, sigh, where were we? Food connects us to our memories and in tonight’s movie, Jon Favreau’s character Carl connects with his son over the joy of creating good food.

Carl Casper is a big time chef at a fancy Los Angeles restaurant. Carl dreams big when it comes to the food he makes but dreaming big is not what the restaurant’s owner wants to sell. A famed food critic is visiting and Carl’s dream food is not what the critic will eat. A flame war erupts between the critic and the chef and the chef loses, after going viral.

Carl ends up with a food truck after landing in Miami. And with the help of his former line cook and his son, he sets off on a journey across the country and back to LA selling delicious food all along the way.

The film is not much deeper than that, it doesn’t need to be. It is a Cubano. The pork, the ham, the pickles, and the cheese; a simple sandwich that fills you up beyond putting something in your tummy.

Chef stars Jon Favreau, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Vergara, Emjay Anthony, Bobby Cannavale, Oliver Platt, Robert Downey Jr., and Dustin Hoffman. Directed by Jon Favreau.

Chef is available for free with ads on YouTube, Pluto TV, and Xumo Play; $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is Western Spaghetti by PES.

Next week, on Thanksgiving, we will be doing a matinee of Planes, Trains and Automobiles at 3 p.m. ET (the post will go up at 2 p.m. ET.) Available with subscription on Peacock and Paramount+; free with ads on Pluto TV, $3.99-4.99 in the usual places.

On Saturday 11/28 we will be watching Big Night at the regular Movie Night time of 9 p.m. ET. Available for free with ads on Pluto TV; free on OKRU; $3.99 in the usual places.

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