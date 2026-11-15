Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Jean-Pierre Jeunet got the idea for a cannibal butcher when living in an apartment above a butcher's shop. Each morning at 7am he would hear the metallic clash of knives and a voice shout, "Chop chop!" His girlfriend said he was carving up the neighbors, and it would be their turn next week.

Reply
Share
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Both Marc Caro's and Jean-Pierre Jeunet's feature film directorial debut. However, Delicatessen (1991) was actually planned after The City of Lost Children (1995) was refused, because studio executives presumed the latter film would be too expensive for the then-unknown directors to assume. Consequently, this film's budget was cut very tight with a very restricted set. Many friends and family of both directors appearing in the cast, and most props consisted of old scavenged stuff in order to cut costs.

Reply
Share
1 reply
159 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.