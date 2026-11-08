Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
2h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Actor-writer-director Paul Bartel said of this film, "I wanted to make a film about two greedy, uptight people who are at the same time not so unlike you and me and Nancy and Ronnie, to keep it funny and yet communicate something about the psychology and perversity of those values . . . My movie touches on many things: the perversion of middle class values, the resurgence of Nixonism, machismo versus WASP fastidiousness, film noir . . . ".

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

BONUS TRIVIA:

The budget was so low that they could not afford to mock-up an ad printed in a fake newspaper for the Blands' swingers advertisement so production designer Robert Schulenberg instead designed an ad and ran it in the "L.A. Weekly," an alternative newspaper. Unlike the vast number of replies the Blands got in the movie, the real ad attracted only one response.

According to Issa Clubb's "10 Things I Learned: Eating Raoul" web-pages, "The film was shot on multiple stocks, cadged from a variety of sources. Much of it was shot on donated "short ends," short unused portions of unexposed film. Some of the longer runs of stock given to the production had been rejected by the donors because of noticeable mold growth on the cans that held it. The team shot the film and then crossed their fingers and delivered it to the developing lab."

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