Paul and Mary Bland are a loving and devoted couple with a big dream of opening their own restaurant. This is something that is quite difficult even if you have the money, experience or support, none of which are possessed by the Blands. Another issue is wanting to name the place after themselves; “Chez Bland” just doesn’t have that panache that you need to bring in the crowds. But they have found the place where they want it to be, and they need money and they need it soon.

Mary works in a hospital as a nutritionist and she knows how to handle a pervy patient; but her salary isn’t enough. Paul just lost his job in a liquor store because of his love of fine wines that really isn’t what customers are looking for in that particular liquor store. On top of that their landlord just raised the rent by $175 a month. Their apartment building is very popular with swingers who have big parties which Paul and Mary want nothing to do with, no matter how many offers they get.

When one of the partygoers drunkenly finds his way into the Blands’ home, Paul must defend Mary from the gropey creep and he uses what is close at hand. A cast iron skillet to the head does the trick. They discover that the dead, gropey creep has a pocket full of cash and in their desperation they decide to keep it. Panicked because their real estate agent is due any minute, they decide to dump the body into the building’s compactor.

After another swinger ends up dead just like the first one, Paul and Mary realize they may have found a solution to their money woes. Killing off rich, abusive men. They don’t feel bad about killing these men they see as selfish, lonely perverts. But how to draw them into their web and within killing range of the frying pan? They turn to their neighbor Doris the Dominatrix for advice on how to attract these men.

Since this is the early ‘80s they have one option, the personal ads in the back of the newspaper. Soon they are flooded with requests from men looking for very specific forms of entertainment. Each client has unique requests for costumes, which Mary indulges only long enough for Paul to conk them on the head. The have found much needed income but just may lose it when Raoul finds his way into their lives.

Raoul masquerades as a locksmith in order to rob the homes later. After breaking into the Blands’ apartment, Raoul finds a dead Nazi on the kitchen floor. Raoul is not one to miss out on a money making opportunity and convinces Paul and Mary that they should work together as a team.

While Paul is out, Raoul saves Mary from a predatory client and Mary gives in to her desires when Raoul is happy to help her find passion. Something that the Blands’ marriage had been lacking. Paul realizes what is going on with his wife and Raoul and at first his jealousy gets the best of him. He also discovers that Raoul is ripping them off.

While Paul and Mary are at a swinger’s party looking for more clients, things spin out of control in a most electrifying way. This could be the end of the Blands’ big dream. Meanwhile Raoul has fallen in love with Mary and wants to take her away from Paul, he confronts the couple with a gun and his plan to marry Mary. Who will she choose?

Now you may ask, hey ziggy when does the eating of Raoul actually come in to this, is it some kind of metaphor or are we talking actual cannibalism? Well you gotta watch to the end to find out!

There was an off Broadway musical of Eating Raoul that opened in 1992, I couldn’t find too much info on it, but there are some videos from local productions that are fun.

Eating Raoul was also made into a comic book by Kim Deitch, with only one issue created it has become a bit of a collector’s item.

Eating Raoul stars Paul Bartel, Mary Woronov, Susan Saiger, Robert Beltran, Ed Begley, Jr., Buck Henry, Allan Rich, and Edie McClurg. Directed by Paul Bartel.

Eating Raoul is available with subscription on HBO Max; free with ads on Plex; free on YouTube; $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is Furies by Sara Petty.

Next week’s Movie Night selection is Delicatessen, available for free with ads on Plex and Tubi; with subscription on Lionsgate+ (free trial available on Prime); $3.99 in the usual places.

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