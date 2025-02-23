Did you guess who was coming to dinner? The obvious answer is Sidney Poitier’s character John but the title question is also referencing his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Prentice. They have come to dinner to complete the complex gathering of souls deciding over an issue of complexion. And true love.

John and Joanna have fallen head over heels for each other. So much so that they want to get married. But there are a few issues that they have to tackle to make that dream a reality. Problems that could doom any marriage before they have even touched on the issue of race. The first is they have only known each other ten days and they are already planning a wedding. But they believe they have found their forever love, even with the age difference as John is 37 and Joanna is 23.

These things are minor in comparison as both sets of their parents have strong opinions on how their children should live their lives. The negative mostly coming from their fathers who worry over practical concerns of how the world will treat them while their mothers lean more into just wanting to see their children happy. And both women recognize the passion of true love in John and Joanna’s eyes when they look at each other.

The incredible acting talents of the entire cast, which include three Academy Award winners make watching this movie a joy. This was Spencer Tracy’s final film, seventeen days after filming the last scene Tracy died from a heart attack. He had a lifelong romance with his costar Katharine Hepburn after the two fell in love while making Woman Of The Year in 1941.

In making Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner the studio was concerned that because of Tracy’s poor health the movie could not be completed and was hesitant to produce it. Katharine Hepburn backed the film with her own salary so the movie could be made. Tracy was married and separated but never divorced from his wife Louise, he had many affairs with his leading ladies which the studio kept quiet. But the one constant love in his life was Katharine.

As the last scene unfolds, watch Katharine’s face, the tears in her eyes were for the man she loved as she knew she was seeing his final performance. Love tends to not make much sense at times but nonetheless it endures.

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner stars Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, Katharine Houghton, Beah Richards, Roy Glenn, Isabel Sandford and Cecil Kellaway. Directed by Stanley Kramer.

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner is available for free on the Internet Archive. $3.99 in the usual places.

