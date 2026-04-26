Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The film's central character "Eddie Mannix" was based on the real studio executive E.J. Mannix, who served not only as a producer, but also as legendary "fixer" at MGM. One of his most lasting contributions to motion picture history is a ledger he kept at the studio listing the budget and income of every film made at MGM from 1924 to 1962. It resides in the Margaret Herrick Library at the Fairbanks Center for Motion Picture Study in Beverly Hills, California. E.J. Mannix died in 1963. Robert Taylor and James Stewart were among his pallbearers.

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ziggywiggy
33m

Thanks everyone.

Yes shit is fucked up out there, movie night means we can take a breath before diving in to the nightmare.

Next week 𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤

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