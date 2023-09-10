Wonkette Movie Night: Hedwig And The Angry Inch
"I had tried singing once back in Berlin. They threw tomatoes. After the show, I had a nice salad."
Hi Movie Night fans! Tonight we are watching Hedwig And The Angry Inch (2001) starring John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask, Miriam Shor and Michael Pitt. Directed by John Cameron Mitchell, adapted from Mitchell's and Trask's 1998 off-Broadway stage musical of the same name.
Hedwig references Aristophanes' speech in Plato's Symposium in the song The Origin of Love. The speech was in the form of a myth in which there were three genders: male, female, and androgynous, with each person twice what they are now. Females from the earth, males from the sun and those who were androgynous descended from the moon. They scared the gods so Zeus split them in two.
"Now, there was three sexes, one looked like two men back to back
called the Children of the Sun
and similar in shape and girth was the Children of the Earth
They looked like two girls rolled up in one
And the Children of the Moon looked like a fork shoved on a spoon
They was part sun, part Earth, part daughter, part son."
Available for free on the Internet Archives and for $2.99 in the usual places.
Got your popcorn? Enjoy!
Movie info can be found here.
Wonkette Movie Night: Hedwig And The Angry Inch
Just learned that Vivek Ramaswampy is a vegetarian which tracks since he is a hindu. Will this fact endear him to the MAGA crowd? Somehow I think it will not.
I just figured out why Americans find the metric system so confusing. I'm watching a show about building a railroad line in Norway that has a workman explaining that they are removing 350 cubic meters of rock from a rock face and the screen has the text "350 cubic meters = 535 square feet". Damn those European Sooshulist Elites and their extra dimensions!