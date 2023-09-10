Hi Movie Night fans! Tonight we are watching Hedwig And The Angry Inch (2001) starring John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask, Miriam Shor and Michael Pitt. Directed by John Cameron Mitchell, adapted from Mitchell's and Trask's 1998 off-Broadway stage musical of the same name.

Hedwig references Aristophanes' speech in Plato's Symposium in the song The Origin of Love. The speech was in the form of a myth in which there were three genders: male, female, and androgynous, with each person twice what they are now. Females from the earth, males from the sun and those who were androgynous descended from the moon. They scared the gods so Zeus split them in two.

"Now, there was three sexes, one looked like two men back to back

called the Children of the Sun

and similar in shape and girth was the Children of the Earth

They looked like two girls rolled up in one

And the Children of the Moon looked like a fork shoved on a spoon

They was part sun, part Earth, part daughter, part son."

