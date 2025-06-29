Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

I've heard a rumor that Hooper will be bringing us a special daytime drinkie for July 4th before our Movie Matinee of Jaws at 4pm ET.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

While on the Jay Leno show promoting this film Robin Williams said about the VFX: "Some are computer generated but a lot of animatronics which are like Muppets on steroids. One day I was wrestling this crocodile and I hit it on the head. All of a sudden from inside I heard "Hey!" There's a guy inside going "Hey man! it's Tim!" There was a rumor that an elephant was killed during one of the Jumanji stampede scenes, but in fact no live animals were used - it was all CGI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
157 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture