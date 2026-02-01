Wonkette

ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The various things that Jareth does with the crystal balls (rolling them around his arms and in his hands and so forth) are not camera tricks or any other kind of special effect. They are actually done by choreographer Michael Moschen, who is an accomplished juggler. Moschen was actually crouched behind David Bowie with his arm(s) replacing Bowie's. Unlike a typical Muppet performance, however, he had no video screen to view his performance. In other words, his manipulations were performed completely blind.

ziggywiggy
𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

In yes-they-picked-the-right-person trivia:

Michael Jackson, Prince, and Mick Jagger were considered to play Goblin King Jareth. Jim Henson preferred Sting, until his kids convinced him that David Bowie would be best suited to it. Bowie wanted to make a children's movie and liked the concept and script, so agreed to take the part.

But some of these actors might have been good as Sarah:

Helena Bonham Carter, Jane Krakowski, Yasmine Bleeth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mary Stuart Masterson, Laura Dern, Maddie Corman, Kerri Green, Lili Taylor, Laura San Giacomo, Ally Sheedy, Mia Sara, and Marisa Tomei all auditioned for the role of Sarah Williams. Krakowski, Sheedy, and Corman were all highly considered for the role, alongside Jennifer Connelly, who eventually won the role.

