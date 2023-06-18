Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight's movie is the classic film noir Laura (1944.) Directed by Otto Preminger, starring Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, Clifton Webb and Vincent Price. Based on the 1943 novel Laura by Vera Caspary.

Ranked as number four on a list of the top 10 mystery films by the American Film Institute.



Available for free on the Internet Archive here. For $3.99 on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu and Prime.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can always be found here.

