Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight's movie is Legend (1985) starring a young Tom Cruise (after this movie he converted to scientology and jumped on Oprah's couch) and Mia Sara. Directed by Ridley Scott with music by Tangerine Dream. Make sure you have plenty of intoxicants for this one to truly enjoy it's weirdness. It's got unicorns, Tom Cruise with NO PANTS and a big horned, red Tim Curry as Darkness.

We are watching the American Theatrical Version (that's at the Internet Archives link below) because we like happy endings here!

Available on the Internet Archive for free here . $3.79 on Prime, $3.99 on YouTube, Vudu, Google Play and Apple TV.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can always be found here.

