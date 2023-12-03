"Always look on the bright side of life"

Wait, scratch that! Wrong Python.

So many great lines from Monty Python And The Holy Grail. But then again many of the films we watch for Wonkette Movie Night are highly quotable. What is it about these words in a script that resound so strongly with many of us? It could be a way for us to see "One of us!" (a favored expression among Wonkers.) You may quote something and a person you just met will finish the phrase. Because you have both found something memorable about those sentences.

From Freaks 1932

Quoting movies is something that most of us share, across all the ways we divide ourselves up. Presidents use movie quotes, you probably remember this from 1985:

On Wonkette we have a love for quoting certain movies that fit our snarky sense of humor. From Cary Grant telling a bad punster to “get out!” or The Princess Bride on what a word actually means:

QUIZ TIME!

Here's the start of some quotes, I know you can finish them, put your replies in the comments below. (Answers at the very bottom of the movie post.)

Sir Belvedere: "What makes you think she's a witch?" Peasant: Camp counselor: "Now, one of you will be the drowning victim and the other one gets to be our lifesaver." Amanda: "I'll be the victim!" Wednesday: "First of all, keep him out of the light, he hates bright light, especially sunlight, it'll kill him. Second, don't give him any water, not even to drink. But the most important rule, the rule you can never forget, no matter how much he cries, no matter how much he begs, - - - - -" “Well, let them. Let them see what kind of a person I am. I'm not even going to swat that fly. I hope they are watching... they'll see. They'll see and they'll know, and they'll say, - - - - - - -” Ralphie: “I want an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle! Ooh!” Mother:

What movies are these quotes from? Some are super easy. Name that movie!

"Put... the candle... back!" "As you wish." "You're gonna need a bigger boat." "Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs..." “You get nothing! You lose! Good day, sir!" "It was a run-by fruiting." "That's just what this country needs: a cock in a frock on a rock." "They're coming to get you, Barbra!" “I’m the ghost with the most, babe.” "I want my two dollars!" “Hello, Cleveland!”

Monty Python And The Holy Grail is available on the Internet Archives. Available on Netflix and for $3.99 on YouTube, Prime, Apple TV and Google Play.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedule go to WonkMovie.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy the quote-a-palooza!

The cartoon is Superman - The Mechanical Monsters from 1941 by Max Fleischer.

ANSWERS:

Finish the quote:

1. "Well, she turned me into a newt!" Monty Python And The Holy Grail

2. "All your life." Addams Family Values

3. "never feed him after midnight." Gremlins

4. "Why, she wouldn't even harm a fly." Psycho

5. "No. Shoot your eye out." (Mom doesn't say "you'll", gotcha!) A Christmas Story

Name the movie:

1. Young Frankenstein

2. The Princess Bride

3. Jaws

4. Die Hard

5. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

6. Mrs. Doubtfire

7. The Adventures Of Priscilla : Queen of The Desert

8. Night Of The Living Dead

9. Beetlejuice

10. Better Off Dead

11. This Is Spinal Tap (Goes to eleven!)

