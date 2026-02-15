Wonkette

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Terry Jones doesn't think the middle ages were filled with dirty people with disgusting, black teeth. "I think, in the modern 20th century, we like to believe that the middles ages was like that, so, when we showed it, a lot of critics said, 'Oh, yes. Really authentic looking'." Jones notes the Mary Rose, a ship that sank in 1545 that was brought up in recent years. Everyone on board the ship had perfect teeth. Jones notes they didn't have modern dentistry, but they also didn't have a sugar industry.

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Two weeks before location shooting was scheduled to begin, the Scottish Department of the Environment withdrew permission for Monty Python to shoot within their castles, saying that the script would be "incompatible with the history and fabric" of the castles. The interiors of Camelot and Swamp Castle, and exteriors of Castle Anthrax, French Castle, and the opening castle were all shot at Doune Castle (with various rooms redecorated and re-used many times). Recently-rebuilt Castle Stalker was used for the Castle Aaargh. Both of these were privately owned and could be used. The Constitutional Peasants' castle and Camelot are each ten foot high plywood models (hence Patsy's comment) which had a tendency to blow over in the middle of each take; hence the trailer shows another in-joke, with King Arthur knighting someone who just built a large castle, but when the plywood building falls over, Arthur stabs him.

