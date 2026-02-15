King Arthur: The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. THAT is why I am your king. Dennis: Listen, strange women lyin’ in ponds distributin’ swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.

Nobody let Trump watch this movie or you know he will be asking where’s his Excalibur.

So many great lines come from Monty Python And The Holy Grail and they seem more timely than ever before. Many of the films we watch for Wonkette Movie Night are highly quotable. What is it about these words in a script that resound so strongly with many of us? It could be a way for us to see "One of us!" (a favored expression among Wonkers.) You may quote something and a person you just met will finish the phrase. Because you have both found something memorable about those sentences.

Freaks 1932

Quoting movies is something that most of us share, across all the ways we divide ourselves. On Wonkette we have a love for quoting certain movies that fit our snarky sense of humor. From Cary Grant telling a bad punster to

His Girl Friday 1940

To a cheery wish for those off on an adventure.

The Princess Bride 1987

QUIZ TIME!

Finish the quote:

“Come and see the violence inherent in the system. - - - - -” “All right, Mr. DeMille, - - - - -” “Fasten your seatbelts. - - - - - - -” “A census taker once tried to test me. - - - - - - - - - - - -” “One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. - - - - - - - - -”

Name that movie:

“Oh, sweet mystery of life at last I've found you!” “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” “You can’t handle the truth!” “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!” “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.” “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “That’s just what this country needs: a cock in a frock on a rock.” “That’s where I want to live the rest of my life. A warm place with no memory.” “Gentlemen you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!” “Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make.” “Hello, Cleveland!”

ANSWERS:

Finish the quote:

1. “Come and see the violence inherent in the system. Help! Help! I’m being repressed!” Monty Python And The Holy Grail

2. “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” Sunset Boulevard

3. “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.” All About Eve

4. “A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.” Silence Of the Lambs

5. “One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don’t know.” Animal Crackers

Name that movie:

1. Young Frankenstein, “Oh, sweet mystery of life at last I’ve found you!”

2. The Princess Bride, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

3. A Few Good Men, “You can’t handle the truth!”

4. Network, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

5. Cool Hand Luke, “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”

6. The Godfather, “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

7. The Adventures Of Priscilla : Queen of The Desert, “That’s just what this country needs: a cock in a frock on a rock.”

8. The Shawshank Redemption, “That’s where I want to live the rest of my life. A warm place with no memory.”

9. Dr. Strangelove or How I Stopped Worrying And Learned To Love The Bomb, “Gentlemen you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!”

10. Dracula, “Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make.”

11. This Is Spinal Tap, “Hello, Cleveland!”

Monty Python And The Holy Grail stars Terry Jones, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, Carol Cleveland, and Connie Booth. Directed by Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam.

Monty Python And The Holy Grail is available with subscription on Peacock, Prime, and Britbox. Free with ads on YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Plex and Xumo Play.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is 7lbs 8oz from The New Yorker.

Next week’s Movie Night selection is Dave, available for free on Dailymotion. $3.99 in the usual places.

Tonight we honor a beloved Wonker, Woman In The Persistence/Woman Coming Home whom we lost 2 weeks ago. Monty Python And The Holy Grail was one of her favorite films. Known to her friends as Katy, she was loving and fearless. She is missed but I feel she will always be with us, hers is a spirit that shines bright.