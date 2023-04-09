Hi Movie Night fans!

Monty Python's Life Of Brian (1979) tells the story of Brian of Nazareth, born in a stable next to Jesus and mistaken for the Messiah.

John Cleese joked with Michael Palin about the religious protests against the movie, "We've brought them all together for the first time in 2000 years!"

Starring Terry Jones, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam and directed by Terry Jones. Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Available on Netflix, YouTube (for free, link below) and for $3.99 in all the usual places.

