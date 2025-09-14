Who is our Mr. Smith?

We sure could use a leader right now. Someone not afraid to stand up for what is right. Someone who also looks and sounds like a young Jimmy Stewart could be helpful.

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington was inspired by real life senator Burton K. Wheeler, who was elected as a Democrat from Montana in 1922. As a freshman senator he took on the Harding administration over its lack of prosecutions for the politicians involved in the Teapot Dome Scandal. (The real Burton K. Wheeler is a fascinating fellow. The kind of guy you’d want to make a movie about!)

The film begins with the news of a senator’s death. When Governor Hopper is tasked with picking a replacement, the governor, a dim-witted puppet for a dirty political leader, at first seems like he will do what he is told and pick the favored, party man to fill the slot. But Governor Hopper can’t make a decision. So his children do it for him, introducing their father to the young and heroic Jefferson Smith.

Mr. Smith leads the Boy Rangers, and the boys in the group are inspired by his dedication and literal heroics in stopping a flood. They convince their father that Jefferson Smith is the perfect choice for senator. But the governor chooses him because he believes the naïve, patriotic Mr. Smith will be easily controlled. He and his corrupt pollical buddies need someone like that, someone who will vote as they want. Because there’s some money flowing under the table and they don’t want it disrupted. If he doesn’t go along, Mr. Smith will pay a high price.

But choosing a man like Jefferson Smith will be their undoing, a man who stands for a 25 hour filibuster (Cory Booker followed in his footsteps) to prove his innocence. A man whose neighbors will defend and demand justice for a man truly of the people.

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington stars James Stewart, Jean Arthur, Claude Rains, Thomas Mitchell, Edward Arnold, and Beulah Bondi. Directed by Frank Capra.

