My Favorite Year isn't actually about 365 days of awesomeness. It's about a moment in time that was so special it made the entire year special.

For the two main characters Benjy Stone and Alan Swann that year is 1954. Benjy explains at the beginning of the movie,

In 1954 television was live and comedy was king.

Benjy is a young, bright eyed writer for The Comedy Cavalcade. When Alan Swann, the "greatest movie idol of all time" is scheduled as a guest star on that show, Benjy is thrilled, Alan is a personal hero of his. Benjy has affections for a young woman who works for the studio but can never seem to say or do the right thing with her.

Sy, the head comedy writer, believes the movie star won't show up as he has a reputation for being a pro at “drinking and humping.” An aging matinee idol, swaggering through life, alcohol helping him to escape from the real world, a world where a daughter misses her dad and he's too afraid to go see her. Alan Swann is a swashbuckling cinematic hero who is fearful of real life. After arriving at the airport to prepare for his guest appearance, Swann proves the head writer Sy right. The famous actor has found some women to help with his infamous activities and distract him from his television duties.

When the star of The Comedy Cavalcade threatens to toss the drunken Swann from the show, Benjy pleads with him to let him stay. He is successful but also given the task of babysitting the aging movie idol. The story line is set for Benjy and Alan each to provide that certain something the other needs.

Alan Swann’s life is the movies, the real world doesn’t really exist for him. In his efforts to assist Benjy win the heart of the woman of his dreams he starts by getting him drunk. They soon find themselves on the roof of a building, where they believe the young woman’s parents are having a party in an apartment below. Swann tells him all they need to do is rappel to the balcony one floor down. Benjy points out it won’t work but Swann responds,

It worked perfectly well in A Slight Case of Divorce.

Benjy says the obvious,

That was a movie, this is real life.

Then Swann gives the ultimate answer,

What is the difference?

What draws you in is Peter O'Toole as Alan Swann. His acting skills and talent for physical humor keep you watching, he is that beloved movie idol. Known for roles in Lawrence of Arabia and The Lion in Winter, the talented actor set the record for the most Academy Award nominations for acting without a win. He was awarded an Honorary Oscar for his entire body of work in 2002.

Peter O’Toole as Alan Swann

When you see a title like My Favorite Year it's natural to think to yourself, do I have a favorite year? I think that's a lot of pressure and makes people want to dismiss the thought without even reminiscing about a favorite moment. And you really should never pass up the chance to remember something that makes you feel good. So here's that instant given back, take a minute for one nice thought, a single favorite moment.

It might not be a moment like the one Swann has that is described by Sy, while holding a newspaper with the headline, "Alan Swann and Playmate Nude in Central Park"

To the question what were you doing naked in Central Park in Bethesda Fountain at three in the morning, Swann replied, the backstroke.

Now your moment might not be as wild, although knowing some of you I am probably wrong about that. But we all have a favorite moment, hang onto it but don't forget to bring it out and look at it every once in a while. Because feeling good is not bad.

My Favorite Year stars Peter O'Toole, Mark Linn-Baker, Joseph Bologna, Lainie Kazan and Selma Diamond. Directed by Richard Benjamin.

It is available for free with ads on Tubi and The Roku Channel. I watched it on The Roku Channel and there were very few ads. $2.99 on Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Apple TV and Google Play.

Butter up that popcorn, get your snack on and enjoy!

The cartoon is Hollywood Capers from 1935, by Looney Tunes starring Beans the Cat.

