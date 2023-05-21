Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight we are watching My Man Godfrey from 1936. Starring Carole Lombard and William Powell, directed by Gregory La Cava. It was the first movie to be nominated in all four Academy Award acting categories(the first year supporting roles were included) and not be nominated for Best Picture.

Available for free w/ads on YouTube(colorized), Tubi, Pluto TV, Sling TV, The Roku Channel(colorized), Prime(colorized) and The Internet Archives.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

