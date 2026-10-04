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Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Joss Whedon has cited this film as a "big influence" on his original film script of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), and his famous television series adaptation, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997). Kelli Maroney (Sam) stated: "I remember when that movie came out, because I happened to be walking down Hollywood Boulevard and I saw the advertisement on the side of the bus. '

Buffy the Vampire Slayer'. I just went 'Hey, that's just like Samantha!' I knew it right away... I was asked to do a panel on 'How to Build a Buffy' at a WhedonCon. That's a big honor, to have that kind of influence on culture that goes for more than a decade." (From an interview, "'We Don't Need to Be Rescued' – Kelli Maroney Reflects on 'Night of the Comet' and Inspiring Buffy the Vampire Slayer" by Jason Jenkins for the website Bloody Disgusting, December 7, 2021)

And yes Joss Whedon is an asshole; before someone else says it. FIRST!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Thanks everyone! Next week is The Girl With All The Gifts.

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