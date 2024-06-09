The stunning Tilda Swinton breathes life into Orlando, making it easy to believe he has shifted to she and pulling you in with a glance to the camera. Inspired by a 1928 novel from Virginia Woolf titled Orlando: A Biography, the film is a series of connected stories telling the life journey of the main character. What makes this work is the talents of the lead actor, who stitches together a beautiful quilt of the many lives lived by one person.

Orlando is a tale of a young man born of wealth and standing who becomes favored as a “mascot” to Queen Elizabeth I. Starting in the year 1600, the movie follows Orlando as the queen has given him a large estate and manor. She gives him the command,

“Do not fade, do not wither, do not grow old.”

Spoilers ahead.

The years go by and Orlando doesn’t age but he does change. The movie tells us the year and what is currently dominating Orlando’s life. It begins in 1610 with “Love,” where he learns what he calls “The treachery of women.” But as he moves through the decades he also discovers “The treachery of men.”

The movie makes a jump to 1650 with “Poetry” and to 1700 which is dominated by “Politics” where Orlando is disturbed to witness a death in battle. So traumatized he sleeps for seven days, he is believed by those around him to be dead, only for Orlando to awaken changed.

“The same person, no difference at all … just a different sex.”

She handles this quite well. With easy acceptance of her new form, she sets about continuing her life’s journey. But the world is not as accepting. Not because he has changed to she but that she is now a she. Orlando is faced with legal actions and a loss of her home.

“One: You are legally dead and therefore cannot hold any property whatsoever. Two: You are now a female. Which amounts to much the same thing.”

This doesn’t stop Orlando, forever moving forward, finding love and new adventures. Always with that look to the camera. In that intense stare you sense that Orlando is directly looking at you, sharing a knowledge. The wisdom that life keeps moving forward when you accept the inevitable changes.

That gaze. Oh Tilda! Swoon.

Starring Tilda Swinton, Billy Zane, Quentin Crisp, Charlotte Valandrey, John Wood and Jimmy Somerville. Directed by Sally Potter.

Orlando is available for free on YouTube. $3.59 in the usual places.

