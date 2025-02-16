Paris Is Burning documents the Harlem ballroom scene of the mid-1980s and the people who walked the floors of these raucous celebrations. It is a story about people who were considered different by those with a limited understanding of humanity. The Hispanic and Black gay and trans communities came together in “houses” led by a “mother” that gave a place to those young people running from families who did not understand them.

Even with the swirl of bigotry around them and the possibility of a life-threatening illness they still found a way to celebrate. Director Jennie Livingstone interviewed the Mothers of these houses, speaking with Pepper Labeija, who said of the world they inhabit,

“This is white America. And when it comes to the minorities; especially Black — we as a people, for the past 400 years — is the greatest example of behavior modification in the history of civilization. We have had everything taken away from us, and yet we have all learned how to survive. That is why, in the ballroom circuit, it is so obvious that if you have captured the great white way of living, or looking, or dressing, or speaking — you is a marvel.”

The ballroom circuit Pepper speaks of are grand dress up parties. It is not all about men dressing in fabulous women’s clothes, it is also about being fabulous in whatever outfit you choose to display. There’s business suits and military dress, alongside the flashy outfits inspired by TV shows like “Dynasty.” The participants of all shapes and sizes are only limited by their courage to walk in front the audience. All to win one of the dozens of trophies for winners in each category.

To get their costumes they do whatever they can, from sewing it themselves, shoplifting (“mopping”), or working at menial jobs. Some do sex work, which presents its own dangers for those in the trans community. The bright and bubbly Venus tells a story of an enraged customer discovering that she has a penis, requiring her to jump out a window to escape. But Venus still smiles and dreams of a better life.

The balls inspired this marginalized group of people, those hoping to be allowed to be their true selves. They also inspired Madonna as voguing got its start at these balls. Her performance of “Vogue” at 1990’s MTV’s Video Music Awards imitated the dance poses that Willi Ninja perfected.

Spoilers ahead.

As of 2024 only three people featured in this movie are still alive. Some were lost to AIDS, some to drug addiction, and one was lost to violence during the filming. With all the light and laughter the balls provided, there was still a dark underbelly.

Venus Xtravaganza was found dead by strangulation on Christmas Day in 1988, before filming was complete. She was 23 years old. The murder is still unsolved to this day. In 2024 I’m Your Venus, a documentary about her life and death, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

After Dorian Corey died in 1993, friends going through her clothing discovered the mummified corpse of Robert “Bobby” Worley in her closet in a wardrobe bag; Worley had a bullet hole in his head. There are several theories as to what happened to Worley but the crime is unsolved. A Famous Drag Queen, a Mummy in the Closet, and a Baffling Mystery from Atlas Obscura tells the fascinating and sad story.

Paris Is Burning stars Willi Ninja, Angie Xtravaganza, Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, Junior LeBeija, Kim Pendavis, Venus Xtravaganza, and Paris Dupree. Directed by Jennie Livingston.

Paris Is Burning is free on YouTube (with Spanish subtitles) and with subscription on Max. $3.99 on Apple TV.

