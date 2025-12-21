Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

After the film opened, several people told Rob Reiner that they loved the film but he should have chosen a more well-known band for a documentary. Some rock stars have commented on what an uncannily accurate spoof of the rock and heavy metal world this film was. Ozzy Osbourne said when he first watched the film, he was the only person who wasn't laughing; he thought it was a real documentary. U2 guitarist The Edge said, "I didn't laugh, I wept. It was so close to the truth." Marillion had five drummers in the space of a year between their first two albums, which guitarist Steve Rothery later admitted was "like Spinal Tap".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean were not only comic actors and writers, but competent musicians themselves, and had played together in various configurations for both fun and parody before the film began production. They also composed and rehearsed the bands songs, did extensive research on groups of that era, and developed extensive back-stories for the band, and for each of their characters, so that during on-screen interviews the unrehearsed, unanticipated questions they were asked could be answered in complete sincerity... and hilarity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
742 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture