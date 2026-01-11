Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The original Broadway production of "Shirley Valentine" by Willy Russell opened at the Booth Theater in New York on 16th February 1989 after eight previews where it ran for 324 performances until 25th November 1989. The production received two Tony Award nominations in 1989 including Best Play and Best Actress in a Play winning for the latter. The Tony was presented to her by Steve Martin.

Pauline Collins won an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe nomination and won the BAFTA for playing Shirley Valentine. On stage, she also won an Olivier award for the London production.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
31m

Thanks everyone!

I feel like this was a good movie for the current world, a little sanity breather.

Next week, 𝐌𝐨𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
314 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture