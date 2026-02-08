Sinners is a film about history, family, culture, music, folklore, humanity, and inhumanity.

And vampires.

The toothy demons represent a few things, including the soul-sucking theft of Black music. The vampires present themselves as immigrants, a group of supernatural beings connected by the drinking of blood. A family that accepts all, if you are willing to give up any sense of self and commit to the group. It is described by the leader Remmick as a religious experience, that once you are a part of it, you can never be free from it. AKA a cult.

The other family whose story is told is that of Black sharecroppers, specifically focused on the twin Moore brothers, nicknamed Smoke and Stack. They are WWI veterans but have spent their last several years as gangsters in Chicago, returning to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, with money in their pockets and reputations as badass killers.

They have a plan to open a juke joint after purchasing an old sawmill. The music is coming from their cousin Sammie and Delta Slim, an old time Blues man. After getting Delta Slim to agree to play that night, Stack pumps up the crowd,

It’s the grand openin’ of our new joint. Club Juke. We gon’ have us a battle of the blues. It’s gon’ be a real-ring-a-ding-ding. Just for us. Y’all ready to eat? Y’all ready to drink? Y’all ready to sweat till y’all stank. All right. We gon’ to get funky like a Mississippi donkey y’all. Get a drink on the Twins when you get there.

The Moore brothers also connect with former loves, two women who might not be too happy to see them as Smoke and Stack kind of loved ‘em and left ‘em. The whole group comes together for the “real-ring-a-ding-ding” and it is an amazing party, with the music of the Blues connecting their lives to the ancestors of the past and the possibilities of the future. An incredible scene visualizes this as Sammie plays his guitar and sings from his soul. Smoke’s wife Annie describes the music making in this way:

There are legends of people ... born with the gift of making music so true, it can pierce the veil between life and death. Conjuring spirits from the past ... and the future. In Ancient Ireland, they were called Fili. In Choctaw land, they call them Firekeepers. And in West Africa, they're called griots. This gift can bring healing to their communities but it also attracts evil.

The evil being vampires.

The old rules of fighting them stays true, the blood suckers hate garlic, sunshine, and wooden stakes and must be invited in or they cannot cross a building’s threshold. The vampires are drawn to the music flowing from Club Juke, but when they show up at the door Smoke and Stack are appropriately suspicious of the three white people who just want to join the party. The Moore brothers are concerned that they are members of the Klan, not demonic creatures who want to drain their blood, even though the description fits both the KKK and vampires.

The battle of life and death, good versus evil, takes all the joy from those inside Club Juke, while those who wait outside delight in the horrors that are unleashed.

When the sun rises on a new day who will be left standing: those who live by taking from others or those who fight to save each other.

The film has earned a record number of Academy Award nominations at 16, it also grabbed 5 Grammy nominations. The Oscars are on March 15 and I expect Sinners will sweep them. It is quickly becoming one of the most nominated films of all time.

If you want to take a look at some behind the scenes and making of clips, here are a few, but they do contain spoilers. Spirits Of The Deep South explores the folklore of Hoodoo used in the film. Michael Becoming The Smokestack Twins reveals the visual effects used to turn Michael B. Jordan into twins. And from Variety, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw explains the techniques she used to create such a visually stunning film.

Sinners is available with subscription on HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime (with ads). $5.99 in the usual places.

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke, and Buddy Guy. Directed by Ryan Coogler.

The animated short is Âme Noire/Black Soul, from the National Film Board of Canada, directed by Martine Chartrand.

Next week’s Movie Night selection is Monty Python And The Holy Grail; it was one of Woman In The Persistence’s favorite films. We miss her dearly and know she will be with us in spirit.

Available with subscription on Peacock, Prime, and Britbox. Free with ads on YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Plex and Xumo Play.

