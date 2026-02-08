Wonkette

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Director Ryan Coogler revealed the film was inspired by his late uncle, James, who lived in Mississippi, where the film is set during the 1930s. His uncle died while he was making Creed (2015), leaving him with several memories of his Mississippi upbringing that helped him craft the story, including his love for the type of blues music that features prominently in the movie. "He was, for a long time, the oldest man in our family, and he lived in close proximity to me," Coogler said. "My family went to Richmond, including my uncle James and his house was close enough that I could walk to it as a kid. I spent a lot of time with him, man. And he would listen to blues music. That was his thing. He didn't watch movies. He listened to Blues vinyls, and listened to the San Francisco Giants on the radio. He drank old Taylor Whiskey. That was his thing. And I associated that music with him, which was like, it's old Black man music"

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Director Ryan Coogler says he had the American heavy metal band Metallica on his mind when he was laying out the story's rhythms and beats. "I wanted the movie to have the simplicity and, simultaneously, the profound nature of a Delta blues song. But I wanted it to have the contrast, variation, and the inevitability of a great Metallica song, like 'One'," he says. "One" is the signature song from the band's 1988 album, 'And Justice For All'. "It starts off with almost like an easy-listening solo, you know what I'm saying? And then it just goes bat-shit insane, in a way you could have never seen coming, and at the same time, it felt like it was going there all along," Coogler says. "The movie's basically that." Lars Ulrich, the drummer for and one of the founding members of Metallica, is credited as one of the drummers in this movie's scoring orchestra.

