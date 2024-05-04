What better way to start this post than with one of the greatest opening sequences in film.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...

The music from John Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra hits you and the feeling of nostalgia fills your senses. Quickly reading the words scrolling up and away against a star filled background you move backwards in time to 1977.

It is a period of civil war. Rebel spaceships, striking from a hidden base, have won their first victory against the evil Galactic Empire.

The music changes as the camera pans down and you hear the first blast from the Imperial Star Destroyer. The massive ship slowly fills the screen and you can't look away. You have never seen anything like this before and your 13-year-old mind is blown away.

So much nostalgia wrapped up in this movie. Ask someone to tell you the story of when they first saw Star Wars and immediately that person is transported to a time in their childhood. It's a fun one of those where-were-you kind of questions.

The first lucky audience to see Star Wars was at the Northpoint Theatre in San Francisco on May 1, 1977. Originally titled Star Wars, it was designated as Episode IV and then A New Hope in the universe created by George Lucas after various prequels were added. But for most of us this movie is the one we think of as the one that started it all. The film that set the standard for all the movies, spinoffs and TV shows that would follow. Including an infamous holiday special in 1978.

It was 1977, Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder was at the top of the charts and Laverne & Shirley was the number one show on TV. Jimmy Carter was president and gas was sixty-two cents a gallon. Every kid had or wanted an Atari game console. But the best toy was the wrapping paper cardboard tube, which quickly became lightsabers for wannabe Lukes making the woom, woom sounds and imagining a battle with the evil Darth Vader. Many a lightsaber battle would end as soon as one tube was floppy.

My Dad brought my younger brothers and me to a theater to watch this big amazing flick we'd heard so much about. As the family station wagon pulled into a parking spot we saw the lines around the block and realized we were going home disappointed. But somehow dad got tickets and we went the next day, even more excited than the day before. Star Wars brings sweet memories of my dad and how he gave me a love of sci-fi movies.

1977. Yer ziggywiggy stylin' in an embroidered denim vest, matching cropped pants and lace up boots. My brothers were Thor and a cowboy obviously, and thrilled to be photographed. Although they did change careers later in life. Dad's face was clipped but his awesome ‘70s stache is still visible.

Grownups and children alike found joy and wonder in the other worldliness of Star Wars that was presented with fun special effects and great characters. The heroes and villains of the space opera were guaranteed to be the number one Halloween costumes in 1977 and as we have grown those costumes are still a favorite. Star Wars has not slowed down in popularity with shows like “The Mandalorian” and the cutest green skinned user of The Force ever, Grogu, AKA baby Yoda. Then there was the talking Wookiee masks trend.

This is a movie night that begs for a huge bowl of buttery popcorn, a bag of M&Ms or Twizzlers, and your favorite beverage in a big dumb cup. Put on your Han Shot First tee and Wookiee slippers. Turn the lights down, the sound up, and don't forget your lightsaber. Let's get spaced out.

Star Wars stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Alec Guinness, and Peter Mayhew. Directed by George Lucas.

Available with subscription on Disney+. On TNT with cable TV. $3.79 on Prime, YouTube and Google Play.

Instead of a cartoon I give you this hilarious, fan created Star Wars short film by AFK called The Elevator.

