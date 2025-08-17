Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

In interviews, Alfred Hitchcock said that an RKO executive ordered that all scenes in which Cary Grant appeared menacing be excised from the movie. When the cutting was completed, the movie ran for only fifty-five minutes. The scenes were later restored, Hitchcock said, because he shot each piece of film so that there was only one way to edit them together properly. This is a technique called 'in-camera editing', a trick Hitchcock had already employed a year before during filming of Rebecca (1940), to prevent producer David O. Selznick from interfering with the final cut of the movie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Originally, this movie was intended as a B movie to star George Sanders and Anne Shirley, but when Alfred Hitchcock became involved, the budget increased, and Laurence Olivier and Frances Dee were engaged to star. Cary Grant was paid $112,500 for his work in this film, while Joan Fontaine earned $69,750. At that time, Hitchcock was still being paid a weekly salary as director. After this movie became a box-office success, Hitchcock's name began appearing before the titles of his movies, starting with Saboteur (1942).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
517 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture