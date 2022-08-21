Share this postWonkette Movie Night: The Big Lebowskiwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherWonkette Movie Night: The Big LebowskiYeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.Robyn PennacchiaAug 21, 2022Share this postWonkette Movie Night: The Big Lebowskiwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareIf you need it, here is Matthew's recipe for a White Russian! Enjoy!Want to just donate once?Share this postWonkette Movie Night: The Big Lebowskiwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePreviousNext