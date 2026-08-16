Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
31m

I am fall over tired. Been an exciting, fun, but long day.

Good night all!

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ziggywiggy
2hEdited

BONUS TRIVIA:

When this was filmed Jean Arthur was 40 and Robert Cummings (Joe) was 30.

Very unusual to have the ages switched .

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