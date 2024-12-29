Just another family gathering together for the holidays. A husband and wife with their three sons. Plus the husband’s mistress (pledged to marry one of his sons) as well as King Philip II of France, numerous soldiers, servants and big dogs. With all of that, it’s surprising there’s still room for the voluminous and luscious dialogue. The Lion In Winter is an imagined tale of a real family, the Plantagenets. Some of the history is accurate and some, like that in 1183 there was a Christmas Court at Chinon, is movie magic.

King Henry II is no longer a young man at the age of 50, and his sons are in a battle to assume the throne when he dies. His wife, Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, has been brought from her tower, where she has been imprisoned for leading a rebellion against him. But even with that Henry can’t seem to quit Eleanor. He keeps her as his possession, bringing her around for holidays and state events like a favored toy.

But Eleanor is no toy. She is a fierce and determined woman who can use her words to cut as deeply as the broadsword wielded by Henry as he tries to train his youngest son, John, to become the next king. John is his choice, but Eleanor prefers their oldest, Richard, while the middle brother, Geoffrey, is content to play both sides in his own quest for power.

In this family the only thing they seem to truly love is power. Their joy in life is in the gamesmanship and psychological battles used to gain that true love. These are not nice people. They have everything a human could possibly want or need and it is not enough. Sound familiar? Seems this kind of thing has been around for a very, very long time.

The Lion In Winter has incredible acting by the two leads that will have have you mesmerized. The stunning dialogue in these masters’ hands is pure art. For me, Katharine Hepburn IS this movie, with lines from Eleanor that weaken Henry like Kryptonite against Superman.

“I could peel you like a pear and God himself would call it justice.”

The Lion In Winter stars Peter O’Toole, Katharine Hepburn, Anthony Hopkins, Timothy Dalton, Nigel Terry, Jane Merrow, and John Castle. Directed by Anthony Harvey.

The Lion In Winter is available with a library card on Kanopy. $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests, see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is Lift You Up by Kim McMahon, with an ending you won’t see coming.

Find me on Bluesky as ziggywiggy.

Donate the cost of a movie ticket?