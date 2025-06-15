Hello from Cleveland!

I actually did it, I got the hell out of New York, no Mayor Cuomo for me! A big thanks to the Wonkers who helped get me here. I chose The Maltese Falcon as my first movie night in Ohio because it’s a classic that everyone loves. With Bogie being his best Bogie playing private detective Sam Spade.

Based on Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 novel and a remake of the 1931 film, The Maltese Falcon. A black bird statuette desired by many, blood will be shed to possess it. The beginning scroll explains the great value attached to this work of art.

“In 1539, the Knight Templars of Malta, paid tribute to Charles V of Spain, by sending him a golden falcon encrusted with rarest jewels… but pirates seized the galley carrying the priceless token and the fate of the Maltese Falcon remains a mystery to this day.”

A damsel in distress shows up in Sam Spade’s office with a story of a desperate search for her sister. But Ruth Wonderly can’t fool Spade, he knows a bullshit story when he hears one. But he still takes the dame’s money, she has also caught his eye as well as his curiosity. Quickly the story turns dark and dangerous for Sam as his partner is murdered and more suspicious people get tangled up in the story Sam is trying to unravel.

The Fat Man, his bodyguard and Noel Cairo enter the story with everyone but Spade knowing what the woman is really searching for as well as her actual name, Brigid O'Shaughnessy. It becomes obvious that the damsel in distress is really a femme fatale. It will take all of Spade’s street smarts and hard earned wisdom to uncover the bird at the heart of this predicament. When the Falcon is finally revealed so is the murderer of Sam’s partner. And Sam is going to make sure that person does the time for the crime.

“When a man’s partner is killed he is supposed to do something about it…”

The Maltese Falcon stars Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, Lee Patrick, Elisha Cook Jr., Gladys George and Ward Bond. Directed by John Huston.

The Maltese Falcon is available for free on the Internet Archive. $3.99 in the usual places.

The animated short is Paumo D'amour by Rubika.

Our next Movie Night selection is Kind Hearts And Coronets and it is free with ads on Tubi. Free on the Internet Archive. $3.99 in the usual places.

