ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Edgar Bergen died shortly after his scene was shot in 1978. It held particular meaning for Jim Henson, who cited, on many occasions, how Bergen and his wooden sidekick, Charlie McCarthy, influenced his interest in puppetry. The end credits include a dedication to Bergen. As a kid, Henson was enamored with Edgar Bergen, the ventriloquist who appeared on The Chase and Sanborn Hour with his dummy Charlie McCarthy. Bergen made a huge impression on Henson, as well as many of the puppeteers who would dominate his Muppets crew. Bergen appeared on the second season of The Muppet Show and also had a cameo in The Muppet Movie with Charlie McCarthy, much to Henson’s delight. But he sadly passed away before the film’s release. Henson dedicated the film to his memory, and vowed to continue his legacy. (The Bergen family clearly saw Henson as Edgar’s heir; his widow Frances and daughter Candice gave Henson a framed photo of Bergen and Charlie with the engraving, “Dear Jim—Keep the Magic Alive.”)

ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

After Henson passed away on May 16, 1990, his friends and family prepared a medley of his favorite Muppet songs for his memorial at St. John’s Cathedral in New York City. Gonzo’s poignant Muppet Movie ballad, “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday” was one of the selections, and Gonzo himself (or at least his voice actor, Dave Goelz) performed it. https://youtu.be/bGmrId5E9K0?si=oSERMd5WptuXQMb9

