Keeping the poetry theme going from our last Movie Night selection Wild Nights With Emily is the animated film The Secret Of Kells. This movie takes us much further back in time than the 1800s of Emily Dickinson, all the way back to the ninth century. Pangur Bán is an Old Gaelic poem written by an Irish monk in the Reichenau Abbey, in admiration of his cat. Childless cat ladies have been around a long time, in one form or another!

Pangur Bán and I at work, Adepts, equals, cat and clerk: His whole instinct is to hunt, Mine to free the meaning pent.

Pangur Bán is also the name of a white cat that arrives with a monk, a talented and renowned illustrator named Aidan, at the gates of the village of Kells. He has brought with him a special book. It is explained at the beginning of the movie that this manuscript is “The book that turns darkness into light.” It is dark times, so light is very much needed.

The Northmen are rampaging across the land, burning villages and killing the inhabitants. Abbott Cellach is focused on building a wall to protect Kells and its people against the impending attack. His young charge Brendan is an orphaned 12-year-old boy, who even though he occasionally gets into mischief always does his best to help. He is thrilled by the arrival of the newcomer. In order to earn the approval of Aidan, Brendan will venture beyond the wall, accompanied by his new friend, Pangur Bán. They go in search of a berry for green ink, only to find an entirely new world.

The Secret Of Kells is a delicious buffet of stunning and unique animation, created by the Irish studio Cartoon Saloon. The studio followed up with three more films, similarly connected by their unusual visual style: Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, and Wolfwalkers.

Even when focused on the center of action it is impossible to not scan over every inch of the screen to better appreciate the artistry. The visuals are reflective of illustrations found in medieval illuminated manuscripts. Combined with a beautiful soundtrack by composer Bruno Coulais and Irish band Kila, the film takes you on a sensory adventure, one that you will find yourself joyfully immersed in.

The Secret Of Kells stars the voice talents of Brendan Gleeson, Christen Mooney, Nora Twomey, Evan McGuire, and Mick Lally. Directed by Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey.

The Secret of Kells is available for free on the Internet Archive. Free on Kanopy with a library card. $1.99 in the usual places.

Our cartoon is an Oscar-nominated animated French short film from 2008, French Roast. The first film created by Fabrice Joubert for The Pumpkin Factory.

