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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Director Tobe Hooper claims to have gotten the idea for the film while standing in the hardware section of a crowded store while Christmas shopping. While thinking of a way to get out through the crowd, he spotted the chainsaws.

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ziggywiggy
1h

Slashers flicks are not my jam either, but this is considered such a classic and I know there are many who love it ; I appreciate its role in cinema, so that is why I picked it. I frequently go with safe choices so this is me being edgy! lol

I will warn the part of the film that annoyed me was too much screaming near the end, I muted some of it. You may want to do the same, it does not take away from the film IMO.

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